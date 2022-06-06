LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police found multiple shell casings following a shots fired call Sunday on Louisiana Avenue.

Police Spokesperson Cpl. Matthew Benoit said the incident occurred just after 6 p.m. in the 2800 block of Louisiana Avenue near East Alexander Street.

On scene, Benoit said, officers canvassed the area and found multiple spent shell casings, but no victims.

He said there were no indications or reports of any injuries and that calls made to all the local hospitals turned up no gunshot victims.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Lafayette Police or call the police department’s anonymous tips line at 337-232-TIPS.