LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A twenty year old was left in critical condition after a shooting near West Congress Street in Lafayette.

Lafayette Police said they responded to a shooting Sunday morning at approximately 2:18 a.m. in the 2500 block of West Congress Street.

A 20-year-old man was shot by an unknown suspect and was the only victim in the shooting, according to authorities.

Police said the suspect produced a weapon and shot the victim the victim. The victim was transported to an area hospital and is listed in critical condition.

The cause of the shooting was not given and no arrest have been reported at this time.

This incident is still under investigation. More updates will follow as information is released.

Lafayette Police is urging anyone with any information to please contact us or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

