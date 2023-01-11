LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A driver struck a utility pole on N. Washington Street in Lafayette late Wednesday, according to police.

It happened just before 7 p.m. in the 400 block of N. Washington.

Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said when officers arrived the driver failed to cooperate.

She said it remains unknown if he was under the influence of any drugs or alcohol and had been transported to a local hospital for observation.

Green said the pole was severely damaged and that LUS crews had been contacted.