LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — It’s only the beginning of summer, but temperatures are already in the hundreds.

Lafayette law enforcement officers are paying it forward by helping elderly residents endure the summer heat. Knocking from door to door, each officer distributed box fans to elderly residents. Some were not home to receive the small gift, but those who were said that with high temperatures, the box fan is needed in addition to their home AC units.

Each fan was donated by Lowe’s and the police department. Each of the fifty fans was distributed to elders who were nominated by community advocates for the elderly.

Robin Green with the Lafayette Police Department said the department just wanted to give back to the community. “It’s hot and elderly people live on a fixed income. We just wanted to give back.”

For the residents who were not home to receive their fans, LPD officers said they will distribute them at a later time.