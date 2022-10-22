UPDATE, 11:17 a.m.: LPD said that around 9:27 a.m., authorities responded to the 2000 block of NW Evangeline Thruway in reference to a man lying in the roadway of Frontage Rd.

According to LPD, a passerby started CPR on the victim until medical personnel arrived, however, the victim was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Through investigation, it was revealed that the victim and an unknown suspect got into a fight. LPD said that the victim was hit and fell in the roadway, hitting his head.

This investigation is ongoing and LPD urges anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Police Department (LPD) is on the scene of a homicide on Evangeline Thruway, according to LPD.

LPD said authorities are on the scene near a shell station on Evangeline Thruway, in northside Lafayette.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

No further information is available at this time.

Updates will follow as information is released.