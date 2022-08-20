LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – According to the Lafayette Police Department (LPD), Officers are investigating reports of gunfire at a gas station on West Pinhook Rd.

LPD said that officers responded to the 2700 block of West Pinhook Rd. around 12 a.m. Saturday morning. Officers discovered the business, and two vehicles in the parking lot were stuck by bullets from the gunfire.

A witness on the scene said that a group of people was gathered in the parking lot when multiple gunshots were fired, according to LPD.

No injuries have been reported.

With any information contact LPD at (337) 291-8600 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.