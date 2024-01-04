LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Gun violence is one of the biggest issues America has faced for years. A recent deadly shooting in Downtown Lafayette has left people wondering what police are doing to combat the violence as 2024 continues.

News 10 spoke with Sgt. Robin Green with the Lafayette Police Department who said the department is doing everything they can to prevent additional shootings like the one on New Year’s Eve morning.

“Two arrests were made of the individuals that were involved in that shooting,” Green said. “Also, two guns were recovered as a result of this incident and one of the guns that was used in this incident was actually a stolen gun from this community.”

News 10 obtained a video of the incident from that night where 18-year-old Justin Broussard of Arnaudville was shot and killed. With as the two weapons in that incident were taken, Green said the department was able to get their hands on multiple firearms in a short period of time.

“Between December 25 and January 1 [the department] recovered a total of nine guns. That’s not just in the downtown area that’s the community as a total,” Green said.

News 10 asked Green about the violence in the downtown area possibly deterring people from enjoying the night life Lafayette has to offer. She encouraged anyone to reach out to one of the many officers on detail if you feel something is going on.

“We encourage you to let officers know what you are seeing because they are down there and they are visible,” Green said. “Even if you think it’s something minor, let us know because it can also help prevent something drastic or a tragedy from happening further in the night.”

Green said the department is currently coming up with ways to combat the seemingly increasing crime. She said it takes time and asks for the public to be patients and vigilant.

