LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY)– There are some citizens that require unique treatment when receiving help from first responders. In recognition of this, the Lafayette Area Special Resident app has been created.

The Lafayette Police Department has created the LASR app as a way to identify individuals with special needs to foster safer interactions.

“The program is designed and intended to assist first responders,” Captain Craig Mouton with LPD said.

Mouton said the app prepares first responders in the event they get to an area or drive up on a person who needs help but is nonverbal or unable to give information.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Typically, somebody with developmental disabilities or neurodegeneration,” Mouton said. “That way we would be able to identify them, get them back to their caretaker.”

Mouton said the idea of the program came from a fellow officer who has a special needs child and thought this would be a useful tool to help the community.

“Some of our officers are parents of special needs or have come across people with special needs in this very manner,” Mouton said.

The app is a database that houses specific information about residents who sign up with their diagnosis, triggers, calming techniques and a photo to identify them and get them to safety. Mouton said that information is then given to first responders throughout the Lafayette area.

“The registration is available on the police’s mobile app, we give access to Acadian Ambulance, the sheriff’s department and all the surrounding municipal police departments,” Mouton said.

Latest Posts