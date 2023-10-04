LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A vigil for the community to heal from the tragic impact of violence, especially gun violence, will be hosted by the Lafayette Police Department.

The vigil will be held Thursday, October 5 at Parc Sans Souci from 6 p.m- 7:30 p.m. Thursday’s vigil will be the first time the police department partnered with the national organization Faith & Blue to host ‘Night of Healing.’

LPD Public Information Officer Lt Jace Quebedeaux says Faith & Blue is a national organization that’s culturally and spiritually diverse.

“They come in and bring it through a faith-based perspective. They bring ministers, pastors, and all walks of faith-based communities,” Quebedeaux said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A ‘Night of Healing’ is for the community to work on healing from the impact of violence.

“This is not a centrally located Lafayette issue. This goes on throughout the United States. In gun violence there’s an uptick obviously with violence in general, but especially gun violence,” said Quebedeaux.

Quebedeaux tells KLFY News 10 that the public’s support for this is important.

“Put everybody at ease and let them know the Lafayette Police Department will proactively try to stop any type of violence, especially gun violence, to where our community isn’t hurt anymore by senseless tragedies involving- guns,” Quebedeaux said.

The National Faith & Blue Weekend 2023 runs from Friday, Oct. 6 – Monday, Oct. 9. The LPD notes that they understand the separation of church and state. They do not endorse one religion or faith-based organization over another; all faiths are welcomed.