LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– The Lafayette Police Department is currently on the scene conducting a hit and run traffic fatality investigation following a crash that involving major injuries on the 1300 block West Willow Street.

Authorities reported a dead woman the scene. A female pedestrian was walking westbound on the 1300 block of West Willow Street, when she was struck by an unknown white truck, also traveling westbound on West Willow Street, according to LPD.

The unknown suspect vehicle kept going westbound on West Willow Street, without stopping, leaving the crash scene, heading toward Ambassador Caffery Parkway.

West Willow Street is closed from Calhoun Court to Aster Street, according to LPD. Motorists are advised to take an alternate route and avoid this area.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

More information on the street reopening and the identity of the female victim will be shared when available. Anyone that may have witnessed the incident or have any potential information is urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette CRIMESTOPPERS at 337-232-TIPS