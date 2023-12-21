LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– The Lafayette Police Department and Lafayette Crime Stoppers are looking for those involved in a vehicle and job site burglary.

Authorities said the suspects stole tools from a vehicle and also took $18,000 worth of tools and equipment from a job site.

Those with information on the identity or whereabouts of the suspects are urged to contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477) or by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on a mobile device.

This is an ongoing investigation.

