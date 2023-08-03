LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — Judith Estorge has received an early confirmation for Lafayette Police Chief three months before completing her twelve month probationary period.

The confirmation was effective Aug 1, and was confirmed by Mayor-President Josh Guillory. Guillory said, “Over the past nine months I’ve worked closely with Chief Estorge, and she’s earned my respect and admiration.”

Estorge was appointed to the position of chief on Nov. 1, 2022. Under her direction, LPD has implemented a citizen’s academy, reinstated the department’s chaplain program, held neighborhood walks and has supported several other community events.

“It’s a blessing to finally be confirmed, and I’m honored to have the confidence of the Mayor-President,” Estorge said.

She was born and raised in Lafayette and attended the University of Southwestern Louisiana where she studied Criminal Justice. She has been a member of LPD since 1993 and has served as patrol officer, traffic motor officer, detective in the Criminal Investigative Division, Precinct 3 sergeant, watch commander and precinct captain.