LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – One of the four finalists contending to become the City of Lafayette’s next police chief has withdrawn from consideration, according to the Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG).

Charles DeLaughter wrote in an email to Lafayette Consolidated Government Chief Administrative Officer Cydra Wingerter:

“I regret to inform you that I am withdrawing my name for consideration for the position of Lafayette Police Chief. I have accepted another position and will not be proceeding with the interview portion of the hiring process. Thank you for the opportunity and I wish you, Mayor Guillory, and the people of Lafayette well in placing the next police chief. Thank you.”

The three remaining candidates are Lafayette Police Department Sgt. Dorian Brabham, Lafayette Police Department Capt. Judith Estorge, and former Louisiana State Police Sgt. Brian Ardoin.

The three candidates will have interviews with the Mayor-President and administration, along with three committees consisting of City Council members and community stakeholders on Oct. 13.

A final selection is expected in the days following the interviews.