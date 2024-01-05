LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– After a historically devastating year of violent crimes in Lafayette, Chief Judith Estorge of the Lafayette Police Department shared a plan of action for 2024.

Estroge said although the city has had a decrease in overall crime, Lafayette has experienced a record number of homicides in 2023.

“Domestic violence, juvenile crimes, lack of proper conflict resolution, social media engagement, and several other factors have all contributed to these acts of deadly violence,” Estroge said.

With the well-being and safety of Lafayette being the number one goal for the department, Lafayette Police has started incorporating tactics and strategies, with the support of Mayor President Monique Blanco-Boulet, in an effort to combat the violence.

Some of the efforts include putting 100 police cameras throughout the city and sending more officers to areas of high crime activity. Other tactics are being placed to look for people who are illegally carrying and discharging firearms to prevent gun violence. Estroge assures those participating in these violent crimes will be arrested and brought to justice.

“The loss of any life here in our community is tragic,” Estroge said. “And our officers have worked diligently and tirelessly to solve crimes, and bring some sense of closure to the families affected by these senseless murders. But solving the crimes committed is not enough.”

“This is our community, and it will take a cooperative effort between The Lafayette Police Department and every concerned citizen to stop criminal activity from occurring,” she continued. “We must ALL work together as a community to try our best to PREVENT these horrible acts of violence.”

Estroge encourages people to call 911 if they have seen any suspicious activity, whether it be minor or major.

