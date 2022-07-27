LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY)– With an increase in gun violence in Lafayette, police say they need the community’s help.

Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said its time for the community to step up.

Green said when the police department is made aware of gun activity, they take action.

“With every complaint from the community, what we do is allocate different resources to that area.”

Devon Norman, president and director of The Village 337, a civil rights activist organization says police are starting to do their part.

“I believe they’re off to some what of a good start by partnering with organizations like The Village 337, the NAACP, and a number of other organizations I’ve seen them partner with in the past few weeks.”

Green says she understands why members of the community might be reluctant to give information on crimes in the area, but there are way to discreetly inform police.

“I mean you can email us, call Crime Stoppers, and you can call us.”

Organization like The Village 337 are focused on helping to decrease gun violence by putting together events and fundraisers to bring awareness as well as get the youth involved in activities such as The Village Arts & Athletic Camp being held this weekend.