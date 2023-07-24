LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – According to Lafayette Police, one suspect was arrested on one count of attempted kidnapping.

Lafayette Police Department spokesperson, Robin Green, said Andrew Panday, 63, of Youngsville, was arrested on one count of attempted kidnapping and booked into Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on July 24.

At around 11:30 a.m. officers arrived at a business in the 2500 block of Kaliste Saloom Rd. regarding an attempted kidnapping incident.

Police said a 3-year-old victim was inside of the business with his mother and while inside, Panday engaged in conversation with the victim.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“The suspect then reached over, picked up the victim and attempted to exist out of the business’ entrance/exit doors. The mother of the victim noticed what was going on and yelled at the suspect. The suspect put the victim down and left the area,” the release stated.

Officers were able to locate the suspect and arrest him without incident.