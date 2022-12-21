LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Three suspects were arrested after an armed robbery in Lafayette.

Quentin Washington, 23, Michael Washington, 21 and Dontrayvis Simpson, 25, all of Lafayette, were arrested Dec. 21 by Lafayette Police for their involvement in an armed robbery of a victim at a store.

On Dec. 13, around 3:30 p.m., Lafayette Police responded to an armed robbery.

The suspects approached the victim and stole a handgun before fleeing the scene.

The suspects were booked into Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on active warrants for armed robbery.

An operation was conducted with the help of Lafayette Parish Sheriff Office SWAT, Lafayette Police Department SWAT, Special Investigations Unit and USMS Violent Offenders Task Force were able to locate and arrest all three suspects responsible for the armed robbery.