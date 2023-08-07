LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police said they foiled a bank robbery this morning.

LPD said they responded at approximately 9:18 a.m. Monday to a report of an armed robbery at the Chase Bank located in the 3900 block of West Congress Street. Prior to this incident, officers had responded to several calls in the area regarding a suspicious male walking into other banks, wearing a mask and gloves, authorities said.

A male suspect entered Chase Bank and presented a note requesting money from the bank employee, with a threat of violence if refused, police said. The man was then provided with an undetermined amount of money, and fled from the bank.

Officers observed a male matching the description of the suspicious person from the previous incidents running away from the bank. After a brief foot chase, officers were able to apprehend the suspect and place him under arrest.

The suspect has been identified as Patrick Callahan, 39, of Lafayette.

Callahan has been booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for one count of first degree robbery, as well as an outstanding arrest warrant.

Bail details were not released.