LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Police, and restaurant employees, responded to a robbery in progress Tuesday.

Police responded to a restaurant in the 1600 block of Eraste Landry Road around 1:35 p.m. in reference to a suspect attempting to take money out of the register.

When the suspect was seen taking the money, he tried to leave the store but was held down by employees and the door locked, stopping him from leaving until police arrived.

According to the store employee, the suspect entered the store, went behind the register and began taking money.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

James Bearb, 44, of Lafayette, was arrested on one count of simple robbery and one count of simple battery, according to police.