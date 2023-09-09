LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police Department said they arrested a man after he indented to meet with a 14-year-old a predator catching group was posing as online.

On Friday Sept. 8 officers said they responded to Girard Park after an organization known as Louisiana Dads Against Predators notified authorities that a man, later determined to be, Deshawn Collins, 26, intended to meet up with a 14-year-old the group was portraying online.

Collins had been communicating online with the group who he thought was a 14-year-old and the two parties made plans to meet at the park. The organization provided evidence related to the allegations to Lafayette Police, who then detained and transported Collins to Lafayette Police Department, according to authorities.

Officials said Youth Services Detectives began an investigation and resulted in the

arrest of Collins for one count of felony indecent behavior with a juvenile and one count of felony computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

Collins was booked into Lafayette Parish Correctional Center with a bond set at $20,000.