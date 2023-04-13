LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – An arrest has been made after Lafayette Police received a complaint about a suspicious injury to a juvenile, according to the Lafayette Police Department (LPD).

Alania Germillion, was charged with one count of cruelty to a juvenile, according to LPD.

LPD said that on March 7, authorities received a complaint in reference to a suspicious injury to a juvenile, which was alleged to occur while in the care of a babysitter.

Following an investigation, LPD located and arrested Germillion on April 13 in connection to the incident, authorities said.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.