LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Texas man has been arrested for kidnapping and attempted first-degree rape, according to the Lafayette Police Department (LPD).

Malik Guillory, 21, of Plano, Tx., is charged with second-degree kidnapping and attempted first-degree rape of a juvenile, according to LPD.

LPD said that around 4:40 p.m. on March 15, authorities responded to the 1100 block of E. Vermillion Street in reference to a report of kidnapping and attempted rape of a juvenile.

According to LPD, further information is not available due to the sensitive nature of the incident.

This investigation is ongoing.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.