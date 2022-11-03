LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Despite being fired by the Lafayette crematory board, KLFY has learned that the employee who released details on the cremation of Tyler Girard, 27 in text messages to her husband and on social media, did not commit a reportable crime.

The process is supposed to be private and all details confidential, but the employee did not commit any offense that would lead to an arrest, Lafayette Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green confirms.

She said Girard’s father, Doug, did in fact contact LPD regarding what he detailed as an intentional violation and to press charges, but was denied.

Girard says that call was a hard pill to swallow.

“The guy called me on the phone and told me that this isn’t a reportable incident. So, I asked him why is this not a reportable incident and he was like we just don’t report on this,” Girard said.

Tonight, News 10 looked into what an investigation by the state board might look like.

We spoke with Kim Michel, the executive director, who said: “I can’t confirm or decline that a complaint has been filed as within the investigation all that remains private until all the facts have been gathered and the process moves forward to a possible formal hearing.”

She also told News 10 that the process and investigation will take time but any new details will be shared first with the family, and then with KLFY.

“I hope this never happens to anybody else, ” Girard says, “It’s just been traumatic.”