Lafayette, La. (KLFY) — Two people were shot including a woman who was grazed in the arm during a drive by shooting Tuesday night in Lafayette.

Police say it happened just after 7 p.m. in the 1000 block of Poplar Street.

Sgt. Robin Green said shots were fired from unknown vehicles in the area.

She said when officers arrived they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

A 19-year-old male was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Green said.

The second victim, a female, was treated on scene for a gunshot grazed wound to the arm.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.