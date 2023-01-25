YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) – A Youngsville teacher is honored with a national educator award that includes a $25,000 cash prize.

Corrie Campbell, an English language arts and social studies teacher at Green T. Lindon Elementary School in Youngsville was surprised with a national Milken Educator Award. She was recognized by the Milken Family Foundation for providing her third graders the best learning environment possible. Campbell has created hands-on projects for students and present research advocating for field trips.

Louisiana Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley was joined by Lowell Milken, the Milken Educator Awards Founder to present Campbell with the prestigious honor in front of cheering students and colleagues. Campbell will join a national network of more than 2,900 Milken Educator Award recipients and other education leaders from across the country.

Campbell is the third recipient in Louisiana this school year. Elise Frederic of Prairieville’s Lakeside Primary School and Dereka Duncan of Cohn Elementary School in Port Allen were also awarded at assemblies on Tuesday. They are among up to 40 elementary educators nationwide to be recognized this season.

“Outstanding educators like Corrie Campbell create rich, tangible learning experiences that we remember for the rest of our lives,” said Lowell Milken. “Through her inventive instruction, Corrie sparks imagination and inquiry while developing a firm foundation to think critically and globally. I congratulate Corrie on being both a leader and learner, and thank her for making education her chosen career.”

“Corrie Campbell has a hands-on approach to teaching that’s resulted in remarkable student growth and achievement,” said Dr. Brumley. “Not only does she focus on reaching every child, but she also serves as a mentor to her colleagues.”

Campbell’s students take charge of their learning. In 2020-21, her students topped the district in social studies, growing in proficiency from 67% to 94%. For 2021-22, her students grew in science proficiency from 52% to 71%. Thanks in part to Campbell’s contributions, Lindon Elementary earned an A rating from the state.

Along with the financial prize, recipients join the national Milken Educator Network, a group of more than 2,900 top teachers, principals and specialists. They will also attend an all-expenses-paid Milken Educator Awards Forum in Los Angeles in April, where they will network with their new colleagues as well as veteran Milken Educators.