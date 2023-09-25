LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office would like to warn citizens of a phone scam looking to receive payments from victims.

Authorities say the scammers are posing as local law enforcement when calling victims and are most often looking to receive some kind of non-traceable payment, so recovery is unlikely.

Officials would like to warn citizens that if you are contacted by a caller requesting some type of payment while claiming to be law enforcement, do not transfer any form of payment and contact law enforcement immediately.

Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office does not request any type of payment over the phone.

If you have questions about a possible warrant or about how to make a payment for the various services offered by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, please call (337) 232-9211.