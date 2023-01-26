The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing person and needs the public’s help.

According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, Sheila Baker, 55, was last seen by family on Dec. 25 of 2022 in Lafayette Parish. Later that day, Baker’s vehicle, a 2008 White Toyota Yaris, with a Florida license plate PICI95, was observed near Hwy. 28 in Alexandria. Baker’s last location of travel is believed to be near Bunkie. She is described as being 5’11”, weighing 145 lbs.

If you see Baker, or have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 236-5653, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.