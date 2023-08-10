LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Parish authorities are searching for a missing teen.

According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, 16-year-old Wyatt Myers is missing from Lafayette Parish.

Wyatt was last seen on August 7, wearing gray shorts, a pink shirt, green hat and gray shoes. He is 5’11”, weighing 160 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you see Wyatt, or have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 236-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.