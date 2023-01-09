LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a teen missing since Friday.

According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, Wyatt Myers, 16, was last seen on Jan. 6 in the 200 block of Trewhill Pkwy. in Lafayette Parish. Myers is 5’11”, 160 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Wyatt Myers

If you see Wyatt, or have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-236-9211, Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.