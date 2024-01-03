LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating an endangered runaway.

Zarony Judith Canales Pinot, 16, of Lafayette was last seen near the 100 block of Alva Road on New Year’s Day.

Authorities said she was wearing a black jacket, green shirt and green pants. It seemed that Pinot may be going towards Odessa, Texas, according to LPSO

Anyone with information on Pinot’s whereabouts is urged to call LPSO at (337) 236-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.

