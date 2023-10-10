LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Angie Lizbeth Aguilera Mejia, 12, who has been reported missing from Lafayette Parish.

Angie is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen near the 1300 block of Roper Drive on Monday, authorities said.

If you see Angie, or have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 236-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.