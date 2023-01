LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish Sheriffs Office is investigating a death after a body was found Monday morning.

Authorities said deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Prairie Lane in Lafayette around 11:30 a.m., where they found a female body. The LPSO said it is investigating the incident as a homicide.

The coroner picked up the body around 3:30 p.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.