LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 11-year-old girl.

Angie Lizbeth Aguilera-Mejia, 11, of Lafayette Parish was last seen in the 1300 block of Roper Drive around midnight on Sept. 10.

She is described as 5’2, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Photo courtesy of LPSO

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call LPSO at (337) 345-6098 or Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.