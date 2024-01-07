LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY)– The Lafayette Parish School System will be dismissing students early on Monday, Jan. 8 due to the threat of severe weather.

The dismissal times are as follows:

11:30 a.m. Dismissal Time-high schools, including:

David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy

Lerosen Preparatory School

12:15 p.m. Dismissal Time-All elementary schools, excluding

Alice Boucher Elementary School

J. Wallace James Elementary School

Truman Early Childhood Education Center

This does include:

Milton Elementary /Middle School

Myrtle Place Elementary French Immersion Academy

Early College Academy (ECA), No buses running

SOAR Program, No buses running

1:00 p.m. Dismissal Time-All middle Schools, including the following elementary schools:

Alice Boucher Elementary School

J. Wallace James Elementary School

Truman Early Childhood Education Center

Other essential dismissal notices include:

● Edward J. Sam Accelerated School – the second session is canceled today

● W. D. & Mary Baker Smith Career Center – students attending the second half of the day will stay at their base school

Lafayette Christian Academy will follow an early dismissal schedule on Monday, Jan 8. Students will follow their Friday dismissal times.

Buses will be at the schools listed above at the dismissal times to bring students home. Parents can pick up those students who are car riders, but will not be allowed to pick students before the designated dismissal time.

Students attending after care will be dismissed at the times listed above. People are advised to make those adjusted arrangements.

Afternoon activities like after-school care, tutoring, sporting events and extracurricular activities have been canceled.

