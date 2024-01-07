LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY)– The Lafayette Parish School System will be dismissing students early on Monday, Jan. 8 due to the threat of severe weather.
The dismissal times are as follows:
11:30 a.m. Dismissal Time-high schools, including:
- David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy
- Lerosen Preparatory School
12:15 p.m. Dismissal Time-All elementary schools, excluding
- Alice Boucher Elementary School
- J. Wallace James Elementary School
- Truman Early Childhood Education Center
This does include:
Milton Elementary /Middle School
Myrtle Place Elementary French Immersion Academy
Early College Academy (ECA), No buses running
SOAR Program, No buses running
1:00 p.m. Dismissal Time-All middle Schools, including the following elementary schools:
Alice Boucher Elementary School
J. Wallace James Elementary School
Truman Early Childhood Education Center
Other essential dismissal notices include:
● Edward J. Sam Accelerated School – the second session is canceled today
● W. D. & Mary Baker Smith Career Center – students attending the second half of the day will stay at their base school
Lafayette Christian Academy will follow an early dismissal schedule on Monday, Jan 8. Students will follow their Friday dismissal times.
Buses will be at the schools listed above at the dismissal times to bring students home. Parents can pick up those students who are car riders, but will not be allowed to pick students before the designated dismissal time.
Students attending after care will be dismissed at the times listed above. People are advised to make those adjusted arrangements.
Afternoon activities like after-school care, tutoring, sporting events and extracurricular activities have been canceled.
