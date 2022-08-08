LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The bus driver shortage that has plagued the previous two schools years, in Lafayette Parish, lingers on.

The LPSS transportation department admits they are still hiring bus drivers and says the process to find more drivers will continue through the first day of school and beyond.

In fact, they say they’ve been at it before the summer and throughout and that its a similar situation nationwide.

“If you’re interested in driving a school bus and getting our children to school, please visit our website. We have that information online. They can call our line directly,” LPSS Transportation Coordinator James Thomas stated.

Thomas, a former school bus driver, says the system office is working diligently to get more drivers and says they will continue to offer paid training to get more drivers behind the wheel.

“Be patient. The first couple of days is chaotic and stressful. We want them to understand we are answering those questions and calls as they come in.”

He says the LPSS Transportation Call Center at 337.521.RIDE (7433) is being manned Monday thru Friday, 7:30am to 5:00pm.

The goal, he says, is to help parents with school bus questions and issues.

LPSS has 280 school bus routes throughout the parish.

“Call when the bus hasn’t arrived yet and we can check that information to see where it is. The first couple of days be patient until everybody gets into a routine. It will take some time.”

Thomas recommends that students be posted at their pickup location at least 10 minutes before the bus is scheduled to arrive.