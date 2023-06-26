LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Irma Duplechain Trosclair, superintendent of the Lafayette Parish School System, is leaving that post.

According to a letter sent to district parents, Trosclair is stepping down for “family reasons.”

Trosclair was appointed to the position full-time in March 2020 after serving as interim superintendent the prior year. She was the first female to serve as superintendent of the Lafayette Parish School System.

Trosclair earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education from McNeese State University and a Master of Education in Administration Supervision degree from Louisiana State University. After 18 years in the classroom teaching grades 1-12, Trosclair moved into administration as the principal of Eunice Elementary School and later South Crowley Elementary School.

She joined LPSS as its first school improvement administrator in 2015. She was promoted to assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction in 2018. Following the retirement of Superintendent Donald Aguillard in 2019, Trosclair stepped in as interim-superintendent.