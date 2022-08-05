LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – As parents, students, faculty and staff prepare for the return of school, Lafayette Parish school resource officers (SROs) are preparing as well by undergoing rapid response training.

Valerie Ponseti with Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office says SROs from all agencies across the parish and all municipalities participate. Instructors from Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office as well as Lafayette Police Department are making sure all T’s are crossed and I’s dotted before the first day of school.

“SROs receive active threat training every year, multiple times a year. We come together so we can train together with this specific training,” says Ponseti.

The training is called Active Alert Training. Ponseti says it has been recognized by the FBI as the national standard for active threat response. The training allows for mock real-life situations for all first responders on scene. “We are doing as much as possible to make it as real as possible. That is why we put them in situations now,” explains Ponseti.

The training is also designed to help give families peace of mind when children are in school. Ponseti says, “Parents can expect their SROs to respond to situations.”