LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Changes are coming to Lafayette Parish schools regarding clear bag policies.

This comes after the school board voted on some changes during its Wednesday meeting.

In the upcoming school year, 2022/23 all purses and handbags and most lunchboxes must be clear and its for all elementary, middle, and high school students.

The school board says lunch boxes that are not clear must be smaller, approximately 9″ by 6″ by 5″.

The board says this change is all about keeping students and teachers safe.

Some parents, however, don’t see the point.

“First of all, where’s the data to back up that this is going to make the students safer? Because everything should be data-driven just like it is in the class room for the teachers and the students. Everything has to be data driven. So I’d love to see where the data is that backs up that this is going to make our students safer,” Rachel Mouton said.

Mouton, a mother of two, says she questions how clear lunch boxes will make her children safer at school and says this could just be an added expense for parents.

“I mean for us what it’s going to look like is they’re going to have their regular lunch bag inside a clear lunch bag because they can’t keep their food in a clear lunch bag and keep it cold all day. So this is pointless. It’s just going to cost more money for me,” she added.

After hearing the concerns of parents and teachers, the school board voted to allow students to have an option, either clear lunch bags or lunch bags no larger than 9 by 6 by 5 inches. This policy, they say, could help keep weapons out of schools.

School board members say law enforcement also supports the idea, as it adds another layer of protection in a world where mass shootings are becoming more common.

Furthering the clear bag policy, the school board says purses and handbags at all schools must also be clear this coming school year. One small cosmetic bag for privacy will be allowed.

The school board is also recommending clear or mesh backpacks for elementary students this coming school year. Next school year, they will be required.

Middle and high school students must also have clear or mesh backpacks, but that policy has been in place for years.

Athletes are allowed to bring duffel bags for athletic gear to school.