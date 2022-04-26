Lafayette, La. (KLFY) Winners were announced Tuesday in the Lafayette Parish rain barrel decorating contest.

Art students at six area high schools created works of art using rain barrels to promote water conservation, raise awareness about reducing pollutants that reach waterways, and encourage residents to participate in the annual rain barrel sale.

People’s Choice Award

First Place: Southside High School — Honey for Mom

Second Place: Comeaux High School — Marie LeVeau and the Louisiana Cryptids

Third Place: Honey-N-Bees — David Thibodaux STEM Academy

Mayor-President’s Choice

Southside High School — Honey for Mom

Other schools that participated include Acadiana High, St. Thomas More Catholic High, and Teurlings Catholic High.

Rain barrels for this year have sold out and are no longer available to purchase.

Those who’ve placed orders can pick them up on Saturday, May 21at the Dean Domingues Compost Facility located at 400 Dugas Road.