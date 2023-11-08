LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Parish has joined Evangeline, Acadia and St. Mary parishes in opting out of the burn ban imposed by the State Fire Marshal, authorities said.

Fire chiefs from Lafayette, Broussard, Carencro, Duson, Milton, Judice, Scott and Youngsville met this morning to discuss the State Fire Marshal’s modified statewide burn ban, according to a news release by Lafayette Fire Chief Robert Benoit.

“All Lafayette parish fire chiefs have decided to opt out of the ban,” Benoit said. “However, resident(s) must be aware that local burn ordinances are still in place. Each municipality/jurisdiction have their own respective burn ordinance.”

The statewide burn ban was modified effective Sept. 29 to allow local jurisdictions to opt out the active order issued on Aug. 25 which prohibits all private burning, with no limitations.

Benoit noted it is prohibited to dispose of any solid waste by burning in the City of Lafayette.

“Residents in smaller municipalities in the parish are encouraged to contact their local fire departments regarding above ground burning,” he said. “There are restrictions in the unincorporated areas of the parish. Residents should contact their respective volunteer fire department for details.”

