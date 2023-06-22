LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Local housing authorities say Lafayette is in an affordable housing crisis.

A new report from Housing Louisiana says Lafayette residents must earn nearly $19/hour, at least $40,000/year to afford a basic two-bedroom apartment. For those who work for minimum wage of $7.25, it would take more than two full-time jobs with 107 hours to afford it, according to the report.

“Everyone deserves at least a decent place to lay their head at night, a roof and walls, something that meets that basic need. As a community, we have some decisions to make,” Melinda Taylor, Co-Chair of the Acadiana Housing Alliance and Executive Director of Lafayette Habitat for Humanity, explains.

Taylor explains fair market rent is nearly $1,000 in Lafayette. That means a family of four would need to bring in at least $40,000/year. With 18% of families in Lafayette making at or below the federal poverty threshold of $30,000 or less, it’s creating a big problem.

“Are we going to continue to say not my problem and let people continue to exist in the shadows, either outright homeless or families living in cars or people paying more than 50% of their income for rent?” Taylor questioned.

She explains the problem is three-fold. There’s no affordable rental properties or entry-level homes. There’s also not enough subsidized housing. When combined with a minimum wage of just $7.25, it creates the housing crisis observed today.

“It’s having impacts. You only have to drive around on any of our major corridors to see people on street corners, walking up and down on backpacks. You’ll see people emerging from a wooded area, where that’s where they’re staying right now,” she added.

Taylor says this isn’t an issue that will fix itself. It takes the whole community.

“Is Lafayette Parish going to be a place where everybody has a decent place to live or not?” she questioned.

She says talking to local government and representatives is one way to take a step in the right direction.

"How do we approach this systematically and systemically in our town to make sure we don't continue to have this problem?" Taylor said.

Though minimum wage is one of the biggest issues, Louisiana hasn’t seen it raised since 2009. Taylor says doubling the minimum wage to $15 an hour is something they’re pushing for to help solve this housing crisis.