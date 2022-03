LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) is investigating a Monday night homicide, according to a press release.

LPSO was dispatched to the 1900 block of Carmel Drive at around 8 p.m. Monday, March 28. Upon arrival, deputies located Jalen Walker, 29, of Lafayette, suffering from a gunshot wound.

This case is under investigation, and no further details are available at this time. We will update this story as more information becomes available.