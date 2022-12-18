LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A vaccination and family fun event is being held in Lafayette this holiday season.
On Dec. 19, “Healthy for the holidays” will be held at the Lafayette Parish Health Unit from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event will have:
- Flu vaccinations and Covid-19 bivalent boosters
- Appearance by Santa, Christmas crafts and goodies for kids
- Blood pressure checks
- Fire prevention
- Car seat safety checks (from Noon-3 p.m.)
- “Baby Shower” diaper distribution by Our Lady of Lourdes Community Outreach