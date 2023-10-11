LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A family has lost all of their possessions after their home caught fire Wednesday night.

At approximately 6:54 p.m. Wednesday night, first responders got a report of a residential fire in the area of Stutes Road in Lafayette Parish.

News Ten’s Britt Lofaso was at the scene of the fire and reported that the family was able to get out of the home safe without any injuries. The fire reportedly started while the family were cooking dinner.

The home owner, Shantija Francis, spoke about what was lost in their home fire.

“We lost everything. Our family car burnt down with it, it’s just ashes. I lost a baby earlier this year, her ashes were in there. My husband’s baby books. My daughter has just beat cancer, she has medication that was in there that burned down so we are going to have to figure out how to get all of that. All of our personal documents, license, documents, all of it is gone. It’s literally ashes,” said Francis.

Francis said that despite losing everything, she’s thankful her family is safe.

“I’m so thankful. I was very hurt because we just bought this home this year, so I was very hurt but I also realized with the help of my family that these are all just things. Me, my husband, and my kids are all out, and that means the world to me,” said Francis.

The family said they will set up a GoFundMe to potentially help them rebuild and move on.