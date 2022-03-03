LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) and Republic Services are holding a debris drop-off day on Saturday, March 5 to give Lafayette Parish residents the chance to get rid of items that are not typically picked up curbside.

LCG partners with Bike Lafayette, a nonprofit organization that collects old bikes to rebuild them. Repaired bikes will be donated to children and adults in need.

There are two drop-off locations. Both will operate from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.:

Brown Park — 1234 E. Pont Des Mouton Road

Robicheaux Center — 1919 Eraste Landry Road

Accepted Debris

  • Air Conditioners
  • Appliances
  • Bags/Containers of Trash
  • Bicycles
  • Car Parts
  • Construction Debris
  • Home & Lawn Furniture
  • Paint Cans (empty)
  • Tires (limit of 5 tires per person)
  • Wood

Will NOT Accept

  • X – NO Alkaline Batteries (AA, AAA, C, D, 9V)
  • X – NO Ammunition
  • X – NO Automotive Fluids
  • X – NO Compressed Gas Cylinders
  • X – NO Explosives
  • X – NO Fluorescent Light Bulbs
  • X – NO Gas Powered Equipment
  • X – NO Household Chemicals
  • X – NO Medical/Biohazard Waste
  • X – NO Oil Waste
  • X – NO Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detectors
  • X – NO Thermostats (any type)