LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) and Republic Services are holding a debris drop-off day on Saturday, March 5 to give Lafayette Parish residents the chance to get rid of items that are not typically picked up curbside.
LCG partners with Bike Lafayette, a nonprofit organization that collects old bikes to rebuild them. Repaired bikes will be donated to children and adults in need.
There are two drop-off locations. Both will operate from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.:
Brown Park — 1234 E. Pont Des Mouton Road
Robicheaux Center — 1919 Eraste Landry Road
Accepted Debris
- Air Conditioners
- Appliances
- Bags/Containers of Trash
- Bicycles
- Car Parts
- Construction Debris
- Home & Lawn Furniture
- Paint Cans (empty)
- Tires (limit of 5 tires per person)
- Wood
Will NOT Accept
- X – NO Alkaline Batteries (AA, AAA, C, D, 9V)
- X – NO Ammunition
- X – NO Automotive Fluids
- X – NO Compressed Gas Cylinders
- X – NO Explosives
- X – NO Fluorescent Light Bulbs
- X – NO Gas Powered Equipment
- X – NO Household Chemicals
- X – NO Medical/Biohazard Waste
- X – NO Oil Waste
- X – NO Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detectors
- X – NO Thermostats (any type)