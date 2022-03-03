LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) and Republic Services are holding a debris drop-off day on Saturday, March 5 to give Lafayette Parish residents the chance to get rid of items that are not typically picked up curbside.

LCG partners with Bike Lafayette, a nonprofit organization that collects old bikes to rebuild them. Repaired bikes will be donated to children and adults in need.

There are two drop-off locations. Both will operate from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.:

Brown Park — 1234 E. Pont Des Mouton Road

Robicheaux Center — 1919 Eraste Landry Road

Accepted Debris

Air Conditioners

Appliances

Bags/Containers of Trash

Bicycles

Car Parts

Construction Debris

Home & Lawn Furniture

Paint Cans (empty)

Tires (limit of 5 tires per person)

Wood

Will NOT Accept