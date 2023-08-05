LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– With the events that transpired Saturday regarding the officer-involved shooting that took the life of a child, left two police officers with serious injuries and put two others in critical condition, Lafayette Parish Councilman A.B. Rubin said though the victims of the shooting were not his family members, this situation is still painful and domestic violence should be taken seriously.

“The first word I got about this, it was heart-wrenching,” Rubin said. “I don’t even know the family, but they are family. We’ve lost someone in our community and that’s not a good thing.”

Rubin said the entire community suffers a loss when a situation of this kind takes place.

“Everyone loses when a tragedy like this happens, not just their family, the community as a whole,” Rubin said.

Rubin hopes people in the community will pay more attention to domestic violence.

“I just hope that this brings awareness to something that’s big in our community that needs to be paid attention to,” Rubin said. “Hopefully people start adhering to the warning about domestic violence. It’s not acceptable and we need to pay attention to it. When someone cries out for help, we need to get them the help they need.”

Rubin urges everyone to lift the family and community in prayer so everyone can get through this difficult time.

“Pray for the family. Not only the family, pray for our community. That way we can heal,” Rubin said.

Authorities have not yet released the identities of the those involved in the shooting.