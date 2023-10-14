BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Three of the five Lafayette Parish Council seats were up for grabs in Saturday’s election.

Currently held by Councilman Kevin Naquin, the District 2 seat was sought after by two candidates in this election. Donald E. Richard (R) received the slim majority of the vote, defeating Sidney Morales (R) by just 48 votes out of 9,956 cast.

With council member Joshua Carlson’s decision to run for Louisiana State Representative District 43, that left the District 3 seat open. Ken Stansbury (R) won the seat outright with 73% of the vote. Terry Hughes (R) received 18% and Jeremy Monts (R) received 9%.

Incumbent Abraham ‘AB’ Rubin won reelection by receiving 57% of the vote to secure his seat. Clyde Gabriel had 28% and Kerry Jamal Williams received 15% of the vote.

Results are complete but unofficial until certified by the Secretary of State.