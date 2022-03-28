LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) An online petition accuses the Lafayette Parish Council of appointing library board members for political purposes.

The petition reads that the political agenda of app “defund the library and ban books.”

The petition organizer ‘Every Library‘ is in Illinois.

Every Library Political Director, Patrick “PC” Sweeney explains the way to maximize political choice is to allow a parent to have access to materials to make a choice for themselves. “But, when one group of people decides what another group of people are allowed to read or not allowed to read or access that’s where that choice falls away,” Sweeney stated.

Sweeney explain it’s dangerous when appointed board members stop acting in the public or library’s interest.

“Even if you agree with what the library board is doing now, which is a very conservative board and acting conservative-based policies on books that are banned. You’re probably not going to like when that board is controlled by a progressive group and they’re banning books you want to keep in the library,” Sweeney stated.

The “Every Library” Pollical Director points to the library board review committee assigned to review books that are being challenged or banned.

“Two weeks ago, they changed the policy. There are two board members and one librarian; so, they could out vote the librarian more often,” Sweeney added.

Lafayette Parish Council member John Guilbeau says he’s never made a library appointment that’s political.

“People will say that and that’s their perception. I will tell you from heart, from my soul that’s not the way I make my appointments. I look at the individuals resume and based on the qualifications and if I feel that person is the best for the job. That’s how I do I,” Guilbeau said.

“I nominated some that I thought were better and my nominee didn’t win and that’s okay I accept the process it’s democratic. But don’t come back and say it’s political, not with John Guilbeau,” he stated.