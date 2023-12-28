LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — After the year-long celebration of its Bicentennial winds to a close, Lafayette Parish officials ceremoniously buried two time capsules as the final event to mark this historic milestone.

The time capsules, set to be opened in 2073 and 2123, contain a variety of items designed to represent the culture and heritage of Lafayette Parish and a snapshot of life in Lafayette Parish as we know it today. The ceremony took place at Lafayette City-Parish Hall with city and parish officials and community members in attendance.

The collection includes items such as traditional zydeco and Cajun instruments and recorded interviews with cultural elders and historians. Also included are digital photographs representing Lafayette’s current landscape and lifestyle.

Outgoing Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory emphasized the importance of including a variety of items in the time capsule to showcase the diversity and uniqueness of the community.

“Over the last 200 years, our parish has come so far,” Guillory said. “Today, we performed this ceremony in a time where our economy is roaring and is more diversified than ever. Our roads, drainage, and other infrastructure needs are being addressed. We are truly blessed here in Lafayette right now. We are currently the shining example in our state.”

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette and Lafayette Travel submitted letters, and mayors of surrounding municipalities painted a diverse portrait of the parish as it stands today.

Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter submitted a letter that he said, “aims to summarize life in Youngsville in 2023 including our endeavors and commitment to progress in anticipation of the future. I hope future residents will agree that we’ve done our part to prepare Youngsville and Lafayette Parish for the future.”

“My hope is that future generations appreciate our history, the rich history of our parish and our municipalities, and how progressive we were,” Scott Mayor Jan-Scott Richard added.

Lafayette International Center Director of International Trade and Development Dave Domingue said the bicentennial celebrations in Lafayette Parish have been a time of reflection, appreciation, and unity.

“It’s been a year of discovery and celebrations, uncovering wonderful aspects of the many traditions and cultures that produce our rich and vibrant community,” Domingue said.

The Bicentennial celebrations in Lafayette Parish have been a testament to the community’s resilience, strength and pride, according to Sami Parbhoo, Bicentennial Coordinator.

“The burial of the time capsule will be a fitting end to this momentous year and a reminder of the rich history and culture that make Lafayette Parish a special place,” Parbhoo said.

