LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) is asking the public for help locating a missing teen.

Quincy Kirkpatrick, 16, was last seen the morning of March 21 near the 2200 block of Bonin Rd. in Youngsville.

He is described as having black hair and brown eyes, 5’8 in height, and 160 lbs.

If you see Kirkpatrick or have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.